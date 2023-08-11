Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.85. 65,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 104,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

