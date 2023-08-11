Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 1,140.6% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,807,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,424 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

