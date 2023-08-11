Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
