Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

