International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,316. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

