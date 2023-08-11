International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

NYSE:IFF opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

