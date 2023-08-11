Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Position Increased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Interface makes up approximately 3.2% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,885,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Interface Trading Down 1.0 %

Interface stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $595.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

