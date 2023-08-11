InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 6,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($75.38).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of IHG traded up GBX 110 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,044 ($77.24). The company had a trading volume of 416,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,482.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,474.83. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,224 ($53.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,100 ($77.96). The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,763.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,080.75%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.