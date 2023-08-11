Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. uniQure comprises 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of uniQure worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in uniQure by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 447,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,962. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $408.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.