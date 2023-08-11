Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,000. Humana comprises 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.91. 746,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,386. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.89.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

