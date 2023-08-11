Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE COO traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.