Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,784,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 350.47% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

