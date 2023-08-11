Insider Selling: Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells 8,269 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 8,269 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $412,044.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,295.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $52.92. 276,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $68,855,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 185,595 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

