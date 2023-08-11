Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Director Sells 5,051 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.36. 686,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

