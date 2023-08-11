Insider Selling: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Sells 17,008 Shares of Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 501,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,408,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

