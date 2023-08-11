Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $101.54. 861,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,147. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.41.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.