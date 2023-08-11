Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Purchases 180,923 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODVGet Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,377,535.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,848,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,171,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,388,200.00.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94.

ModivCare Price Performance

MODV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 416,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,702. The company has a market cap of $514.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 222.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 126,170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Stephens dropped their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

