Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Purchases 180,923 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,377,535.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,848,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,171,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,388,200.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94.
MODV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 416,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,702. The company has a market cap of $514.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.54.
Several analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Stephens dropped their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
