Insider Buying: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,982. The company has a market capitalization of $251.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

