Insider Buying: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,982. The company has a market capitalization of $251.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.04%.
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
