Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 282,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.