Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 14,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

