Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.