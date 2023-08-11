Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.34-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Ingredion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 575,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,825. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.