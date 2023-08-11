InflaRx’s (IFRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.00% from the company’s previous close.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.97. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InflaRx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InflaRx by 19.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 144.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 634.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

