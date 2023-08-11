Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.40

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Indra Sistemas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Indra Sistemas’s previous dividend of $0.06. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

