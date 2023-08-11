Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Up 25%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,339,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 701% from the average session volume of 167,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

