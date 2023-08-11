IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 6th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 4.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QAI stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.