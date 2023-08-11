illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILLM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ILLM remained flat at $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,922. illumin has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. illumin had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that illumin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in illumin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in illumin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in illumin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in illumin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in illumin during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

