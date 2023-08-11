IF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.54. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

