IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 374,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,063. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock worth $239,591. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 162,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

