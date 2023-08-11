i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 97,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $787.40 million, a PE ratio of -62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

