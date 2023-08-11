Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.25.

H opened at C$36.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.66. The firm has a market cap of C$21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

