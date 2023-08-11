Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 163.29%.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

TSE HUT opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.34. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

