Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $420.79 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $420.79 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00008819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

