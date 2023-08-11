Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

TWNK stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 45.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 146,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,640,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.