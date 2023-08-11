Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

