Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $9,102,511. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.71 and a 12 month high of $175.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

