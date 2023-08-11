Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 753,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,883. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,747 shares of company stock valued at $130,789 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honest by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100,362 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

