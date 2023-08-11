Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

