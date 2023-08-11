Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Increased to $8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $6.25 to $8.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLLY

Holley Trading Up 19.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.