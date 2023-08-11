Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 648.6% in July

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 648.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Get Holcim alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.