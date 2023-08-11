HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.22), Zacks reports. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The stock has a market cap of C$156.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.12 and a twelve month high of C$13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

