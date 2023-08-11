Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Hippo has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($2.30). Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 1,031.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hippo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 72,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

