Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Hippo Price Performance
Shares of Hippo stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Hippo has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.89.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($2.30). Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
