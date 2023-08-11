Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 3%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 142,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,630,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Hillstream BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 1.8 %
Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
