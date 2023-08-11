Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 3%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 142,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,630,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Hillstream BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.01.

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

