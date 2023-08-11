Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HILS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($128,051.12). Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
