High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.50. 7,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The company has a market cap of C$417 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.60. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.49.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$445.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.06 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8316062 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

