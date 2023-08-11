HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Head-To-Head Review

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 55.21 Psychemedics $25.24 million 1.14 -$1.08 million ($0.27) -18.52

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% Psychemedics -6.13% -13.52% -7.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Psychemedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Psychemedics

(Get Free Report)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.