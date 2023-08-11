Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HRX opened at C$16.08 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.20 and a twelve month high of C$16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of C$140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 0.6608922 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

