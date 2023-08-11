Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 151.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

