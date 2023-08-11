Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 417,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 135,076 shares.The stock last traded at $45.50 and had previously closed at $46.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 57,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 745.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,819,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.