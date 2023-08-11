Helikon Investments Ltd Takes $12.53 Million Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 707,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,000. VEON comprises approximately 1.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 1.01% of VEON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VEON by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

VEON Trading Down 0.2 %

VEON opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter.

About VEON

(Free Report)

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.