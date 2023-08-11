Helikon Investments Ltd Buys 40,275 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports makes up approximately 11.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 5.25% of Corporación América Airports worth $87,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 403,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 333,744 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 295,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 0.3 %

CAAP stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $382.10 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.